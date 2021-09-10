Yechury Alleges CPI(M) Offices In Tripura Attacked By 'mobs Of BJP Men'; Seeks PM's Help

Ahead of the Tripura elections in 2023, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawing his attention towards the outrageous violence let loose on the Left Front in Tripura on September 8. Calling the way a 'pre-fashioned' one, Sitaram Yechury in the letter outlined that 'mobs of BJP men' attacked the offices of the CPI(M), including the headquarters. The CPI (M) general secretary also pointed out that the most brazen of the attacks was on the state committee office in Agartala.

Elaborating on it, Sitaram Yechury wrote," They have ransacked the ground and first floors of the office, burnt two office cars and broken the bust of Dasarath Deb, a revered leader of the people of Tripura." The CPI (M) general secretary further added that the houses of many of the party leaders were attacked, ransacked, or set on fire. He further added that they also did not spare the media house supported by the party- “Daily Desharkatha".

Police remained silent bystanders

In the letter to Prime Minister Modi, Sitaram Yechury outlined that the police, who were present at many of these venues, remained silent bystanders. "In the case of the state committee office, some CRPF jawans were present in front of it but they were withdrawn an hour before the attack began," CPI(M) general secretary added, alleging the 'connivance of the Biplab Kumar Deb government' in the said attack.

Having said that, Sitaram Yechury sought Centre's intervention. "The manner in which the attacks took place makes it clear that the state government is grossly failing in discharging its Constitutional responsibility of maintaining law and order and trampling on the Constitutional rights of the opposition to organize political activities in a peaceful manner," he said, underlining that it is imperative that the central government acts to enforce the Constitutional principles.

The outrageous pre-planned violence unleashed against CPI(M) and Left Front in Tripura under the protection of BJP state govt is unacceptable. I wrote to PM demanding Central govt ensure that the Constitution of India is followed in this lawless state (1/2) pic.twitter.com/SGDMwwh4Zk — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 9, 2021



Meanwhile, the CPI(M) also took to its official Twitter handle and shared videos from the incident which shows the party offices being vandalised and burned. Also, many CPI(M) leaders were seen protesting outside the Gondachara police station demanding the arrest of the culprits. The party has announced a nationwide protest on September 10, Friday, against BJP state-backed terror in Tripura.