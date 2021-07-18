Yediyurappa To Be Replaced? BJP Karnataka MLAs Likely To Choose New CM On July 26 : Source

In a massive development, sources have reported that BJP MLAs are set to decide a new Karnataka Chief Minister on July 26, when CM Yediyurappa has called for a meeting of all MLAs.The 78-year-old CM met with PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in Delhi during the weekend, and refuted reports of stepping down. Incidentally, Yediyurappa completes two years of his current term on July 26.

Karnataka CM to be replaced on July 26, but Yediyurappa says 'no resignation'

On Saturday, when reporters asked if he has tendered his resignation, Yediyurappa said, "Why? Not at all, not at all, not at all.." He added, "I met with PM yesterday and we discussed Karnataka's development. I am coming again to Delhi on 1st week of next month".

Similarly, after meeting Shah and Nadda, the Karnataka CM avered that all was well between him and the top brass. He added that Amit Shah had told him to 'work hard to return to power' in the state. Karnataka CM Yediyurappa shared that Nadda and Shah were 'very happy' with him and had told him to take responsibility for strengthening the saffron party for the next term.

"They gave me blessings and assurance. They gave me full confidence and big responsibility of building the party. They are very happy with me. The situation of me resigning has not arisen. Nobody has asked me to resign. These speculations are fake and baseless," said Yediyurappa.

Rift in Karnataka

In January, days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios. Senior BJP ministers like Anand Singh, CC Patil, Kota Srinivas Poojari, Prabhu Chauhan, A Shivaram Hebbar had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees leading to discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019 with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS.

Later, BJP MLC H Vishwanath alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the govt, naming his son Vijayendra. However, after Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra met with the high command, he termed the speculations of leadership change in the state as a 'closed chapter'. Several BJP MLAs have accused Yediyurappa of 'interfering in the affairs of his cabinet', while BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil has repeatedly predicted a change in leadership.