Yediyurappa's Cabinet Expansion Still In Limbo, Hopes Pinned On Amit Shah's January Visit

Amid delay in cabinet expansion of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, and demands for a leadership change in the BJP unit of the state, senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has once again expressed his desire to the CM. On the other hand, it is expected that the long-due cabinet expansion of Yediyurappa will get Central leadership's nod during ex-BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah's mid-January visit to the state.

Yatnal, who had earlier spoken openly against Chief Minister Yediyurappa, hinted at leadership change in the state by Sankranthi when Amit Shah will visit the state. "Every year, the sun changes his path and shines on the northern hemisphere on Sankranthi. In Karnataka, the sun will shine on north Karnataka and the era of wholesome development of this region will begin." He added on questions about CM-post, "Who said I cannot be the Chief Minister? I could be if it is my destiny."

However, when Yatnal had raised the issue earlier, BJP leader Shashikala Jolle, who is also the Minister for Women and Child Welfare, had set aside the talks about leadership change and had asserted that Yediyurappa would complete his remaining term of three years in office. Meanwhile, Shah, during his official two-day visit to Karnataka in the second week of January, is expected meet with party leaders and head to Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district and Hosapete in Ballari district to inaugurate Central Reservation Police Force training centres. He is also expected to visit the world heritage site Hampi. Moreover, all eyes are on whether Shah will give the green signal for cabinet expansion after a long wait.

Yediyurappa's cabinet expansion

Earlier, in November, Yediyurappa had met BJP chief JP Nadda and had said that the decision will take place within three days. "Regarding cabinet expansion, I have discussed with our (BJP) national president J P Nadda on- what to do, how to do it, in what way changes have to be made. According to me in two days he will confirm and in three-four days, a programme will be planned for the swearing-in of new ministers," Yediyurappa had said.

Many leaders including those who jumped ship from Congress and JDS are awaiting the cabinet expansion, and the leadership has kept Yediyurappa waiting. While 8-time MLA Umesh Katti, political secretary MP Renukacharya, and others who were not included in the cabinet previously, has met the Chief Minister, few MLAs had met BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel also. Also, Congress-JD(S) rebels like AH Vishwanath, R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj, who helped the BJP come to power and are now party MLCs, are also aspiring for slots. As per the agreement, Yediyurappa will also have to keep space for Munirathna, following his win from Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in the November 3 bypoll. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.

