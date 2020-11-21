BJP High-command To Send Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle Final List In 3 Days: CM Yediyurappa

The much-awaited cabinet expansion in Karnataka will take place within three days, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday. Even as BJP high-command has kept Yediyurappa waiting, the chief minister has said that he will finalise the list in three days and a program will be planned thereafter for the swearing-in of new Ministers.

"Regarding cabinet expansion, I have discussed with our (BJP) national president J P Nadda on- what to do, how to do it, in what way changes have to be made. According to me in two days he will confirm and in three-four days, a programme will be planned for the swearing-in of new ministers," Yediyurappa said. Responding to a question about a few aspirants pitching for their induction into the cabinet by dropping some incumbent ministers and their holding separate meetings, Yediyurappa said, "such discussions keep happening. MLAs will express their opinion, I would not like to discuss about it."

Yediyurappa had met BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi on November 18 to discuss the cabinet reshuffle, following which he had said the party national president has sought a couple of days time to consult other leaders on the matter. There is an on-going tussle in the BJP.

Hectic parleys ahead of Cabinet expansion

Several aspirants including 8-time MLA Umesh Katti, who were not included in the cabinet previously, also Chief ministers political secretary MP Renukacharya, among others, have met Yediyurappa pitching for their induction into the cabinet. A few MLAs had met BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday.

While several of the old guards like Katti are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, Congress-JD(S) rebels like AH Vishwanath, R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj, who helped the BJP come to power and are now party MLCs, are also aspiring for slots. As per the agreement, Yediyurappa will also have to keep space for Munirathna, following his win from Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in the November 3 bypoll and also for Pratap Gowda Patil who needs to win the Maski bypoll that is yet to be announced. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.

