Too Far: Yogendra Yadav Targets SC For Not Staying CAA, Calls It 'reluctant Warrior'

After Supreme Court giving four weeks time to the Centre to reply to 140 pleas challenging the amended Citizenship Act (CAA), Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, on Wednesday, called the apex court 'reluctant warrior in the battle for the soul of the constitution'. Taking to Twitter, the former AAP leader stated that there was nothing wrong with the Supreme Courts order but wss not what was expected from the Court. Yadav has been a vocal critic of the CAA and NRC and has taken part in the protests against the violence on JNU students.

Yogendra Yadav targets SC

Nothing wrong with the order. Nothing wrong in giving time to file reply. Nothing wrong in forming a constitutional bench or taking up interim relief after 4 weeks.



But is this what you expect of a court tasked with defending the constitution in the face of this onslaught? — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) January 22, 2020

Yogendra Yadav manhandled at JNU

In the wake of the 'masked mob attack' which injured 34 JNU students on January 5, Yadav alleged that the police are protecting the goons attacking students inside the campus while blocking the entry of media and activists. Yadav was also seen manhandled by the Delhi Police outside the main entrance gate of JNU. The police have identified nine students - seven belonging to the Left party including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and two ABVP students.

SC gives Centre 4 weeks on CAA

Supreme Court has granted the Centre four weeks time to respond to the pleas while denying a temporary stay on the Act. The pleas were heard by a Supreme Court bench consisting of CJI SA Bobde and Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, which said that it will deal with all matters related to Assam and Tripura clubbed together. Moreover, the Court has indicated setting up of Constitution Bench to hear the petitions challenging CAA and will take up the cases after 5 weeks to pass interim orders. The apex court has also directed High Courts too not proceed with any cases pending before it on CAA.

What is the Citizenship Amendment Act?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, the Bill exempts the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the regions. President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 12 and the Act came into force on January 10.

