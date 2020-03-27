Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Yogi Adityanath Announces Relief Measures For Migrant Workers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced major relief for migrant workers residing in the state, and also coordinated with the Chief Ministers of other states to ensure optimum facilities for workers from UP residing in their respective states.

Yogi Adityatanath said that he spoke to the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand and addressed the need for providing food and shelter to the migrant workers during the 21 days of nationwide lockdown.

Relief measures for UP workers settled in other states

The Chief Minister said several people have migrated to other states in search of employment in various sectors or were travelling, but are stranded there due to the lockdown. He assured that all the people from the state will be provided relief. He advised them against travelling during the lockdown period.

"I spoke to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttarakhand. I have requested for optimum facilities for the migrant workers in those states. I have been assured that the state authorities, as well as the Centre, will take care of their needs." Yogi Adityanath told ANI.

The Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh has written letters to his counterparts in Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan and appealed for facilities to the migrant workers, encouraging them to remain settled there during the lockdown period.

Relief measures for workers settled in UP

Speaking of relief measures for migrant workers residing in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath said that he has appointed a team of 12 nodal officers along with IPS officers who will round the clock attend to each of their needs. Officers have been appointed for workers belonging to the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab, West Bengal, Rajashthan, Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

These officers will closely work in coordination with the Chief Secretaries of their respective states, and provide every facility to them, during this period of lockdown. They are responsible for ensuring that the migrant workers face no inconvenience while staying in UP.

The decision came after hundreds of people were seen walking on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Thursday returning to their native villages from various cities. CM Yogi Adityanath requested them to remain settled wherever they are for the next 21 days, as it will ensure their own good health and will benefit the country. The Centre had on Thursday announced special relief measures for the workers and other classes during the lockdown.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent further spread of Coronavirus has led to the closing down of factories, businesses, and shops leaving several daily wage earners including migrant workers, deprived of a steady source of income.

