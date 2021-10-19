Yogi Adityanath Backs SP MLA As UP Deputy Speaker, Calls Him 'young & Experienced'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday supported rebel Samajwadi Party candidate Nitin Agarwal's selection as Deputy Speaker of the state's Assembly. Expressing his happiness, the Chief Minister said that 'the new deputy speaker is young as well as experienced'. Earlier, CM Yogi had criticised the opposition party for following a 'dynastic' approach and not bringing forward a young face in the past four-and-half years.

Yogi Adityanath backs SP MLA Nitin Agarwal as UP Assembly Deputy Speaker

"We were waiting for the past four-and-half years that the principal opposition party will put forward a young face for the post of deputy speaker. But, in the absence of any positive approach, and when the term of the House is going to end in the next six months, it would be good, if we give this responsibility to any youth. The new deputy speaker is young as well as experienced," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

BJP-backed SP rebel Agarwal was on Monday was elected as Deputy Speaker in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, defeating

his party's official candidate Narendra Verma by 244 votes. Agarwal got 304 votes compared to Mr Verma's 60 in the polling held through ballot papers at a special one-day assembly session. The Chief Minister also said that it would have been better if the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) had given this proposal earlier itself.

Uttar Pradesh CM slams Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party

UP CM lambasted the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party for being an anti-youth party. The CM said, "They (SP party) have internal rifts. The party belongs to one family. For us whole of the state is a family," he added. He also compared this matter with the BJP party in charge of the state and stated that they have always represented the youth and worked towards people's development. While criticising the SP, CM Yogi said that he had faith that his party would rise again above the dynastic approach and delve into larger perspectives.

The UP CM, while making these claims, also said that his party put in the efforts to establish communication. The CM added that the BJP had also conducted an all-party meet during COVID whereas SP never indulged itself in any such efforts towards managing the challenges brought up by COVID.