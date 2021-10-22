Yogi Adityanath Claims 'SP Govt Worshipped Terrorists'; Lauds Centre For Ending J&K Terror

Lashing out at SP govt, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday, claimed that Samajwadi governments 'worshipped terrorists' and filed unnecessary cases against Hindus. Reminding that Ram devotees were shot at during the Mandir movement, he alleged that SP govt had withdrawn cases against 'terrorists who had attacked Ram Janmabhoomi'. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Yogi: "SP govt worships terrorists"

Addressing a Lucknow event, he said, "During SP govt terrorists were worshiped, cases were lodged against Hindus and Ram bhakts were shot at. In 2012, when SP came to power, there were riots in Kosi kalan and what did the SP govt do first when it came to power? SP withdrew cases against terrorists who attacked Ram Janmabhoomi. When we came to power, we waived off farm loans. They work for terrorists, we work for poor."

Lauding Centre for 'hitting the final nail on terror's coffin', Adityanath thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for abrogating Article 370. He also assured that under his govt, mafias could not capture anyone's homes as the govt would 'run a bulldozer over their chests'. His comments come amid 11 targetted civilian killings in Kashmir by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

"Root of terrorism, which was planted by Congress in 1952 via Article 370 in Kashmir, that was removed by Home Minister Amit Shah. It was the 'final nail in coffin of terrorism', giving a strong anti-terror message. On the other hand, during SP govt, cases against terrorists were withdrawn," he said.

He added, "If BJP govt is in the state, no one will dare to instigate riots, no anti-social element can dare so. No mafia will dare to capture the property of the poor, if they dare, a bulldozer of the state govt will run over their chest". Yogi has already kicked off his campaign often instigating Akhilesh Yadav with his 'Abba jaan'.

Yogi's UP campaign

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. Parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, Azad Samaj Party and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. While AIMIM and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party were eyeing an alliance with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj, its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced his support for the Samajwadi party. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.