Yogi Adityanath Credits PM Modi And Amit Shah For Uttar Pradesh's Development

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on August 1 credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the development in the state. He said this during an event in Mirzapur in the presence of Amit Shah, who was there to lay the foundation stone for various projects.

Yogi Adityanath applauds PM Modi and Amit Shah for their contribution to UP

Addressing a gathering at the GIC ground in Mirzapur on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the chance to applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah and credited them for all the development in the state. He said, "Credit should be given to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for State's development. It should have happened after Independence but parties before BJP didn't have the time. BJP has always put in efforts for UP's development."

Home minister Amit Shah was also present at the event.

Furthermore, Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Mirzapur, Anupriya Patel said that the abrogation of Article 370 was possible because of Shah's sincere efforts. Article 370 granting special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir which was later revoked by the Indian Government.

She said, It's because of Home Minister Amit Shah that Article 370 was abrogated, which not only scripted history but also changed the geography of the country. Happy to welcome him here. Looking forward to development in the region as well."

Meanwhile, Amit Shah also present spoke about the development work in Uttar Pradesh and appreciated CM Adityanath for COVID-19 management and curbing crimes in Uttar Pradesh. He also congratulated Adityanath for the development of religious places.

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated several projects on Sunday including the Vindhyachal Corridor Project.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shah sought blessings for the upcoming elections and said that Yogi Adityanath gets the major credit for bringing victory for the Bhartiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh. After storming back to power after winning the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP is confident with their victory in UP this time as well.

