Yogi Adityanath Directs Immediate Tracing Of Those Who Attended Nizamuddin Markaz

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to trace anyone who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Markaz from the state. In a meeting with senior officials, the UP CM stated that people needed to be traced at the earliest and be immediately quarantined. He also reiterated the need for the lockdown across the state to be implemented strictly.

Read: Over 160 From Delhi's Nizamuddin Sent To Hospital; Religious Meet's Organiser To Be Booked

After Delhi witnessed 87 Coronavirus cases, Nizamuddin emerged as a hotspot as a religious meeting was held at Markaz by the Markaz Nizamuddin earlier this month. Several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering, with many even passing away.

Police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West in south Delhi on Monday. Soon after, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the registration of an FIR against a maulana for leading a mid-March congregation in West Nizamuddin.

Meanwhile, the Markaz Nizamuddin, in its statement, has claimed that it had discontinued the religious program as soon as PM Modi made the announcement about the Janta Curfew, however, its attendees were stuck due to discontinuation of the transport services amid the lockdown.

Read: Markaz Nizamuddin Denies Its Congregation Violated Any Laws, Despite Outbreak & Panic

UP Police ordered to conduct tests of people

The Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters has also issued an order to Senior police officials of 18 districts to immediately conduct COVID-19 tests of people who attended the religious gathering in Nizamuddin and hospitalise those who test positive for the virus. Six attendees have also died in Telangana.

Earlier on Tuesday, people continued to board buses in the Nizammudin area and were taken to different hospitals for a checkup. According to sources, 34 were sent to AIIMS, Jhajjar. 153 to Lok Nayak Hospital. 65 to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. 97 people have been sent to the Isolation Center of Northern Railway. Sources add that Coronavirus symptoms are found in most people.

Read: Coronavirus: AAP MLA Atishi Seeks Strong Action Against Nizamuddin Markaz For Congregation

Read: Coronavirus: Maharashtra Legislators To Take 60% Pay-cut; Similar Cuts For Govt Staff