UP: Yogi Adityanath Readies Action Plan With Senior Officials For Post-lockdown Phase

In order to prepare India's most populous state to steadily ease the coronavirus lockdown after April 14, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with 'Team-11' at his government residence in Lucknow on Friday. The 'Team-11' includes senior bureaucrats in the state including state Chief Secretary RK Tiwari.

The CM asked his team to prepare an action plan to deal with challenging circumstances of both — maintaining public health by ensuring social distancing remains intact and dealing with a large influx of people wanting to return from other states. Adityanath asked the officials to plan when and how schools, colleges, different markets and malls will re-open after the lockdown.

Take help of NGOs for food distribution

He also told his team to ensure that food is delivered to the needy on time. For this, the CM recommended enlisting the help of voluntary organizations like NGOs and coordinating with the District Magistrates and Anganwadi workers for door-to-door food delivery.

"Develop a strategy in view of the current situation and future condition. Operate community kitchens in every district, and take the help of voluntary organizations and other people who want to support. Establish a collection centre so that everyone does not go out to distribute food. Collect food there and then proceed for distribution," Yogi Adityanath said.

The CM also asked officials to prepare volunteers from the NSS, NCC, Scouts and Youth Mangal Dal and train them to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and also what steps to be taken during infection. "They will be helpful in the supply of food and essential goods, and also vital for us when the infection increases," the leader said.

Prepare doctors’ list for treatment

The Chief Minister said that while dealing with the outbreak, doctors of anesthesia, physicians, and women and child specialists are needed most. He asked officials to make a list of how many doctors in the private sector have related expertise and train them so that their help can be taken when needed. "Likewise, similar training is also needed for their paramedical staff and doctors of the AYUSH department. Make a list of how many beds and ventilators could be made available in private hospitals if needed," he said.

Mask production and special Corona fund

Among other things, CM Adityanath directed speeding up of mask manufacturing by enlisting women Self Help Groups (SHGs) and other small and micro enterprises for production. The government will also create a Corona Care fund with a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore which will be used to provide testing facilities and arrange treatment equipment like ventilators, masks, sanitizers, PPE (Personal Protection Equipment), etc.

Be strict against people who do not co-operate

The CM also asked the officials to convey a strong message to those who violate social distancing in the lockdown. “An incident like Indore should not happen anywhere in UP. File cases against such people under the Disaster Act. Those who disagree with the government, keep them under strict supervision. Take strict action against all those who created chaos in Ghaziabad hospital,” he said.

