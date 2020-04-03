UP CM Yogi Rages At Jamaat Patients Obscene Behaviour With Women Nurses; 'NSA Imposed'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday lashed out at the attendees and members of Tablighi Jammat for misbehaving and mistreating the women medical staff at a hospital in Ghaziabad. Additionally, the UP Govt directed that women health workers and women police personnel will not be deployed to treat and provide security to Tablighi Jamaat attendees placed under quarantine after Ghaziabad's MMG Hospital staff complained that Tablighi Jamaat attendees misbehaved with nurses.

Speaking to the media CM Yogi said, "They will not obey the law. They are enemies of humanity, what they have done to women health workers, is a heinous crime. NSA is being imposed on them, we will not spare them at all."

The incident

Earlier, reports came in from various hospitals where Jamaat members and attendees of Markaz have been quarantined that they are allegedly misbehaving, moreover intentionally spitting increasing the risk of spread of the deadly novel virus.

An FIR has been registered against six people from Tablighi Jamaat who were in quarantine at MMG District Hospital for 'walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses'. The patients have been shifted to Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology & kept under quarantine.

NSA on violators

The Uttar Pradesh government has also issued a directive ordering stern action under the National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack police personnel in the state amid the coronavirus lockdown. The accused will be booked under the NSA, a statement by the Yogi Adityanath-led government read.

"During the lockdown, strict action will be taken against those who attack the police at any place in the state. They will be booked under the NSA," it said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh government had also warned of strict action against anyone found attacking the health workers or the policemen. In several parts of the country, the suspected COVID-19 patients along with locals are attacking health workers and policemen who are visiting their areas to collect blood samples for COVID-19 tests. Yesterday, three people were detained after a group of miscreants pelted stones at officials in Rampur's Tanda area.

(with ANI inputs)