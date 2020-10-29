Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Parties In Bihar, Says PM Modi Changed Nature Of Politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took a veiled dig at opposition parties in Bihar, discussing how Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the nature of politics in the state which had earlier witnessed only 'jungle-raj' and 'corruption.' Thanking the PM for launching the 'gareeb kalyan package', the UP CM said that PM Modi had ensured 'development for all,' keeping aside the politics of religion or caste.

"Fifteen years ago, some people put Bihar in an identity crisis. Recall their 'jungle raj' when corruption was rampant...6 years ago, choosing PM Modi changed the nature of Indian politics. Now, no poor has religion or caste. Development is for all. People of Bihar stepped out amid COVID-19 pandemic to vote and I would like to thank all of you for that. I would like to thank PM Modi who announced 'gareeb kalyan package' for the welfare of poor people," he said in Siwan.

Yogi Adityanath also alleged that some parties were still hampering the development of Bihar, adding that they were lying over promises of jobs to the public. "In these 15 years, Bihar has covered a long journey of development under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar," said CM Yogi.

Read: In Bihar Polls, RJD Alleges Lack Of Security For Tejashwi; Writes To EC On 'ugly Scenes'

Read: Modi Will Make Bihar 'developed' State If People Vote NDA To Power: Nitish

Bihar elections

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

Bihar recorded a 53.54 per cent polling in the first phase of assembly polls on October 28, according to a release by the Chief Electoral Officer Bihar. The other two phases of the Bihar elections are on November 3 and November 7. The EC has announced that 7 lakh hand sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for the election. To observe the COVID-19 prevention norms, each polling booth will have less than 1000 voters. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Read: In Bihar, PM Modi Says 'Those Who Taunted Us About Ayodhya Ram Mandir Now Forced To Clap'

Read: 1st Phase Of Bihar Poll Passes Off Peacefully With 54.26 Pc Voter Turnout