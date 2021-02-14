Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off BJP’s Vijay Yatra In Poll-bound Kerala On Feb 21

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to South India, the Bhartiya Janata Party is all set to expand its outreach in the region with the help of a rath yatra in Kerala ahead of the polls. The BJP's 'Vijaya Yathra' will be launched in Kerala on February 21 from Kasaragod and will end at Thiruvananthapuram in the first week of March. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to inaugurate the saffron party's 'Vijaya Yathra' along with several other cabinet ministers and top brass of the BJP heading the yatras throughout its duration.

"It is more on lines of Jan Raksha yatra that we took out led by Amit Shah. However, that was against the political violence against our karyakartas and people of the state. Vijaya Yathra is to sound the bugle of polls and to win them," said a senior functionary of BJP Kerala unit to news agency ANI.

PM's development push to Kerala

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the state to lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Kochi where he spoke about how the new projects would further Kerala's journey to becoming 'Aatmanirbhar.' While inaugurating the Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical complex of the Kochi refinery PM said, "This project will help our journey towards becoming Aatmanirbhar. With this complex, forex will be saved, a wide range of industries would gain, and employment opportunities will be generated."

PM Modi also spoke about furthering tourism in the state encouraging the youth to come up with innovative ideas for tourism-related projects. "I urge our young start-up friends to think about innovative tourism-related products. I also urge you all to use this time and travel to as many nearby areas as possible. You'd be happy to know that the tourism sector in India has grown well in the last five years," he said.

Earlier this month, BJP national president JP Nadda had also visited poll-bound Kerala where he reviewed organisational activities in wake of upcoming elections.

Kerala's 140 assembly seats will go to polls in April. The BJP is expecting to up the ante in the state after the party managed to win only 1 seat from Nemom in the 2016 polls.

(With Agency Inputs)