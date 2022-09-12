After a Varanasi court dismissed the plea of Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking their rights to worship in the Gyanvapi premises, ministers from the Central government as well as the Uttar Pradesh government, along with key BJP leaders, hailed the court verdict, exuding confidence over the law and Constitution of the country. Among them, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that the people of Uttar Pradesh are happy with the verdict.

While speaking to the media, Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed joy over the verdict and stated, "I respect the court's verdict in the Gyanvapi case. We fully trust the Constitiution and law of the country. I pray to God for this as these invaders tried to destroy our states, culture, and religious faith, without which India is incomplete."

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore also hailed the Varanasi court's verdict, and tweeted, 'Shiva is the truth'.

In a first reaction from the Uttar Pradesh governmment, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak welcomed the verdict. While speaking to ANI, he stated, "We all respect and welcome the judgement of the court. People of Uttar Pradesh are very happy today. We were all waiting for the honourable court's verdict. It is our responsibility to bring governance of a strong law in Uttar Pradesh."

The UP Dy CM also spoke to Republic over the law and order situation of UP and said, "We have informed all the officials to make sure that law and order is maintained in UP after the verdict and there should not be any unfavourable incident among the people due to this. We are ready to handle it in every given situation."

Varanasi Court Holds Plea For Worship Of Hindu Side As Maintainable

In a big boost to the Hindu side, a Varanasi Court on Monday dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking their right to worship in the Gyanvapi mosque compound. District Judge AK Vishvesh delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case and posted the matter to further hearing on September 22.

Notably, the trust which manages the Gyanvapi mosque had earlier contended that only the Waqf Board has the right to hear any matter that is related to the mosque.

Speaking to the media, the Hindu side's advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said, "The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable".

"Bharat is happy today, my Hindu brothers & sisters should light diyas to celebrate," said a petitioner from Hindu side Manju Vyas as she danced and celebrated the verdict.

A survey report of May 14, 15, and 16 was submitted, in which the presence of a Shivling, Hindu symbols and a photograph of a deity was reported highlighted inside the Mosque premises. On May 20, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge.