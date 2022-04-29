'Yogi, Mamata Are Not Different': Adhir Chowdhury Slams WB Govt Over Rape Crimes In State

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not doing good work in the state as the law and order situation is deteriorating by the day. He stated that the claims made by Mamata Banerjee of not letting Bengal become Hathras or Unnao sound good but what about the Hanskhali rape case, he asked.

The Congress leader also compared the West Bengal CM with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and alleged that both leaders do wrong work. Chowdhury further said that at this point in time, West Bengal is acing in the incidents of gang rape, political violence, and murders.

'Not much difference between Yogi Ji & Mamata': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

"Mamata Banerjee is not doing a good work in West Bengal. Claims of not letting Bengal become Hathras or Unnao sounds good, but there's not much difference between Yogi Ji & her. Both of them do wrong work. Bengal is acing in reporting maximum amount of gang rapes, political violence, murders," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Drawing a comparison between Hathras and Hanskhali rape cases, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that in both the incidents, Dalits were the victims, and the events are equally condemnable. He further accused the respective state CMs and police of being more concerned with saving their image rather than providing justice to the victims.

"Hathras & Hanskhali, both are condemnable incidents & don't have much difference in them... a Dalit in both incidents, CMs & police trying to save their image. Police is very bad in Bengal", the Congress leader said.

Mamata Banerjee calls Hanskhali rape & murder a case of suicide

On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee made a controversial remark and said that the Hanskhali rape and murder was a case of suicide. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that the suicide case was being shown as that of rape and murder by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) to 'defame' the state of West Bengal.

Stating that she will not let Bengal become like Hathras or Unnao, she pulled up the administrators, saying "Why did you take so much time in receiving the information about what happened with the family? Why do you not keep tabs on the natural and unnatural deaths in your area? The family has given different versions of the incident to our police and the CBI…"

The incident took place on the night of Monday, April 4, when a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party in the Hanskhali village in West Bengal's Nadia district. The victim was allegedly gang-raped by the son of a local TMC panchayat member and his group of friends.

(Image: PTI)