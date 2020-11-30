'You Couldn't Control Delhi Riots & You're Talking Of Ruling Hyderabad?': Owaisi To Shah

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that BJP will form the next government in Telangana and also win the GHMC polls, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi recalled the Delhi Riots and asked as to why was the Home Minister unable to prevent it. While addressing a public gathering along with his party leaders, Owaisi said that ministers who uttered inflammatory speeches ahead of Delhi riots are still roaming free and Amit Shah has not taken any action against them. In a mocking tone, Owaisi advised the Home Minister to take care of Delhi first instead of shifting his focus to Hyderabad.

"What action have you (Home Minister Amit Shah) taken after Delhi riots? Your minister who said 'goli maaro' is still roaming free. You were unable to prevent the riots in Delhi where you live and rule. And you are talking about ruling Hyderabad? First take care of Delhi," Owaisi said while addressing a public gathering.

On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah who was campaigning in Hyderabad said that if Owaisi doesn't oppose action against Rohingyas he should give it in writing. To this, Owaisi said to Republic TV, "This is a joke the Home Minister of India seeking permission from an ordinary Member of Parliament to do his job. It is your (Home Minister) duty to see if any illegal Pakistani, Bangladeshis or Rohingyas or Afghanis are in the country. Since when the great Amit Shah has started seeking permission of Asaduddin Owaisi?"

'In Next Election, BJP Will Form Govt': Shah

Ahead of the GHMC elections, Shah addressed a press conference in Hyderabad where he exuded confidence that the BJP would form the government in the State in the next elections. "We have already taken the position of the main opposition in the State, and in the next election, BJP will surely form the government. For this, we not only have the support of our workers, and our people but also KCR. The way he is running the government, the citizens will swiftly move towards choosing BJP," he said.

Earlier he had held a roadshow in Hyderabad and offered prayers in Bhagyalaxmi temple. He had said that BJP will win the GHMC polls and there will be a BJP Mayor in Hyderbad this time. "I will not say that but the thing is people are fed up of the KCR-Owaisi duo. I will not say the number of seats we will get, but I just want to declare that Hyderbad will have a BJP mayor this time."

Campaign for GHMC polls

The poll campaign for the GHMC polls has gone completely communal with TRS, BJP and AIMIM issuing sharp remarks on each other. Emboldened by their victory in Dubbak by-polls and increased vote percentage in the Lok Sabha polls 2019, BJP has appointed a poll team headed by its national general secretary Bhupender Yadav and will be sending its big guns including Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda.

While BJP alleges that AIMIM has sheltered "Rohingyas, Pakistanis" in Hyderabad and have been winning the polls due to their votes, Owaisi has hit back at Centre accusing them of spreading hate in name of religion. BJP has also claimed that TRS and Congress have a closed-door understanding with Owaisi and a vote to any of them is a vote against the country, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's party has dismissed the claims and said that they do not owe an explanation to the saffron party. BJP has also asserted that if voted to power, they will rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar and has drawn flak from both AIMIM and TRS.

