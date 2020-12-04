Your Real Name Is Bhaipo: Babul Supriyo Slams Abhishek Banerjee's 'can't Name Me' Claim

Slamming Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee for saying that 'PM doesn't have guts' to take his name, BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Friday said that the real identity of Banerjee is that he is the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata. In a video, Supriyo said that Abhishek Banerjee may cry as much as he can, but the BJP leaders will call him 'nephew'.

Supriyo said in a video in Bengali, "That is your real identity. Your real name is 'nephew'. Your actual name is 'Bhaipo' and then your name is Abhishek Banerjee. You may complain as much as you wish, but we will call you nephew."

আরে ভাই 'ভাইপো'-টাই তো আসল পরিচয় | aka (also known as Abhishek Banerjee)! ভারি মজার ছেলে কিন্তু | Parliament-এ তো উনি যানই না | গেলেও উল্লেখযোগ্য কিছু করেছেন/বলেছেন এরকম কোনো 'অভিযোগ' তো কেউ করতে পারবেন না • বাইরে যত বড় বড় ... pic.twitter.com/e174paamFF — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) December 3, 2020

Even PM Doesn't Have Guts To Take My Name: Mamata's Nephew

On Sunday evening, Trinamool MP and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that no BJP leader, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has the guts to take his name.

In a show of his clout and strength, Banerjee while addressing his first election rally said that BJP uses innuendos like 'bhaipo' or 'bhatija' (nephew) to level charges against him but cannot use his name. The Trinamool Youth Congress chief's nephew claimed he has taken these leaders to the court whenever he was targeted.

"When they target me, the BJP, Congress and CPI(M) everyone uses 'bhaipo', but they cannot take the name, they cannot take the name of Abhishek Bandopadhyay. Even the Prime Minister does not have the guts to do so, nor do the other leaders of the BJP," the two-time Diamond Harbour MP said. To buttress his point, Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the Prime Minister had said 'bhatija ki batti gul hone wala hai' (nephew is set to lose) during a BJP rally in Diamond Harbour before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee had sent a defamation notice to PM Modi after his Diamond Harbour rally in May last year. He also said after leaving the TMC in 2017, Mukul Roy had made false accusations against him at a public meeting. "I had taken him to the high court and he was defeated in the legal battle. BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha, Babul Supriyo, Kailash Vijayvargiya and even Amit Shah and Narendra Modi had on various occasions made accusations taking my name. I had taken legal action against them and given appropriate responses to them in court. That is why they are not taking the name directly and are saying 'bhaipo'. I request them to take my name if they have the guts," he said.

