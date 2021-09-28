Youth Congress Asks 'scared Partymen' To Join RSS As Sidhu Resigns; Wants Fearless Netas

Youth Congress president BV Srinivas took an apparent dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu after the latter resigned as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday as the crisis in the grand-old-party took an ugly turn ahead of the Assembly elections in 2022. Crisis hits Punjab Congress as Navjot Singh Sidhu has tendered his resignation as Punjab Pradesh Congress chief to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Taking to Twitter, BV Srinivas shared a video of Rahul Gandhi urging Congress to rope in fearless leaders who were ready to sacrifice and struggle and kick out those who were scared. In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying, "There are so many fearless people outside Congress, bring them into the party. Those who are scared can leave the party and join the RSS for all we care." "We need more and more fearless people in the party who are willing to embrace struggle and sacrifice!" he concluded

"Those who are SCARED can leave and join the RSS for all we care.



Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation comes on the same day as Punjab's former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is headed to Delhi from Chandigarh. This major development also comes several days after his fellow member Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as Punjab CM.

Capt Amarinder Singh jetted off to Delhi to allegedly meet Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar this evening. However, later his media adviser Raveen Thukral clarified that the former CM was on a 'personal visit' to meet his several friends. He added that Capt Singh will also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. Meanwhile, Punjab goes to the polls in 2022.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, in a press briefing on Tuesday when asked about the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu or any friction between them, said that he had no idea about Sidhu stepping down. "I don't know I have not got any information on this. I don't want to involve myself in other issues. He is our leader and our party President. Navjot Singh Sidhu is not upset with me. I have faith in his leadership."

