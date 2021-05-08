YSRCP Gen Secy Claims Chandrababu Naidu Spreading Panic, Propaganda Over COVID Variant

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, an adviser to the Andhra Pradesh government and the state general secretary of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), said on Friday, May 7, that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu has launched a malicious campaign against the state government and is spreading misinformation about a new COVID strain.

He added that as a result of Chandrababu's propaganda about a new COVID variant, the governments of Delhi and Odisha have already placed travel restrictions on Telugu residents.

Chandrababu spreads propaganda over COVID strain: Reddy

Reddy stated, "Chandrababu is spreading false propaganda over the presence of N440K strain for his political gain only. I ask what Chandrababu wants to do for Andhra Pradesh by sitting in the neighbouring state of Telangana. It is not correct to create panic among the public. The state government is taking all measures to contain Corona."

In his address to the media, he said, "Scientists say that N440K is not so much dangerous. Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) said that the N440K Strain has been in States like Kerala since a long time."

He slammed Chandrababu for spreading "propaganda" and said that as a responsible opposition leader, he should provide sound advice to the government.

Reddy alleges Chandrababu Naidu creating panic

YSRCP leader asserted, "Chandrababu is creating panic among public only to criticise the YSRCP govt. It is not at all correct. He should restrain himself before making such false propaganda. He should give proper advice to the government as a responsible leader of opposition but threatening the public is not correct. In fact, cases should be filed on him for the malicious propaganda."

When asked about the government's efforts to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, he said that all departments in the state are working together and that the Chief Minister has written to the Centre about the state's vaccine needs.

Reddy added, "Doesn't Chandrababu Naidu know in whose control are the vaccines? We have at first written to the centre for 25 lakh doses. Later our government asked the centre for 60 lakh doses. If the Centre issues an adequate number of doses, we too will distribute and supply the vaccine immediately."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy/Facebook/ANI