'Fulfilled All Expectations': NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar Hails Union Budget 2021-2022

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam presented Union Budget 2021-2022 on Monday, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar has commended her and stated that the budget has raised a lot of expectations for the country. In addition, Rajiv Kumar also remarked that the budget will accelarate India's growth rate.

'Fulfilled all expectations'

Putting forward his views on the budget, Kumar added that the Finance Minister has raised expectation and fulfilled all of them. In addition, he also expressed hope that the Union budget is focussed on the country's growth rate. Moreover, the NITI Aayog Vice Chairman also spoke about defence expenditure. Acknowledging that Sitharaman's speech did not mention defence sector, he opined that expenditure pertaining to it is important, but 'less connected' to India's progress.

In my opinion, Finance Minister had raised a lot of expectations regarding #Budget2021 and she has fulfilled all of them. Given the current times, the budget is focussed on India's growth and is tailored to accelerate the growth rate: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar pic.twitter.com/T9XyFvTHOq — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

It's (Defence) not part of speech but it's there (part of budget). FM has focussed on 6 major pillars in budget. Defence expenditure is important but less connected to our progress. #Budget2021 is focussed on accelerating pace of our progress: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

Budget proposals rest on 6 pillars: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the budget 2021-2022 proposals are based on the following six pillars.

Health & well-being

Physical & financial capital & infrastructure

Inclusive development for aspirational India

Reinvigorating human capital

Innovation & R&D

Minimum Govt and Maximum Governance

Centre's efforts during COVID-19 lockdown

Highlighting the Centre's efforts to tackle the situation during lockdown, Sitharaman remarked that "The Government stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor. The PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat packages, and subsequent announcements were like five mini-budgets in themselves."

While talking about the role played by self-reliant India or Atmanirbhar Bharat package in 2020, she stated, "In May 2020, Government announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, to sustain the recovery further we also rolled out two more Atmanirbhar packages. The total financial impact of all packages including measures taken by RBI was estimated to be about Rs 27.1 lakh crores."

"Within 48 hours of announcing a three-month-long complete lockdown, the Prime Minister had announced the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna valued at 2.76 lakh crores which provided free food and grains to 800 million people, free cooking gas for 80 million families for months, and cash directly to over 400 million farmers," the FM said while focussing on the contribution of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

