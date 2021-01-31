Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Present A 'Budget Like No Other'

Quick links:
The Finance Minister has already raised hopes by stating that it will "be a Budget like never before."
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman will present Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament tomorrow at 11 AM.— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 31, 2021
Watch LIVE here👇
➡️https://t.co/pb5tXMiZlx
Follow for LIVE updates
➡️Twitter - https://t.co/XaIRg3fn5f
➡️Facebook - https://t.co/06oEmkxGpI
Marking a first, the Centre has decided not to print documents related to the Union Budget for the fiscal beginning of April (FY 2021-22). All MPs will get soft copies of the budget and Economic Survey that contains an account of the state of the economy. The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App - “Union Budget Mobile App” after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February 2021. the App developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) is available both in Hindi and English and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. The two-part Union Budget session will start from January 29 till February 13 and the second session will take place between 8 March and 8 April.
Amid a series of consultations with various stakeholders, Sitharaman held a pre-Budget meeting with the Finance Ministers of all states on Monday. She has promised a "Budget like never before," hinting that the Centre would take all possible steps to boost the Indian economy. The previous Budget entailed various initiatives such as a streamlined exam for employment, elimination of human interface in tax assessment, tax holidays for start-ups, Taxpayers’ Charter, increasing the insurance on bank deposits besides a focus on skill development, infrastructure and agriculture.
Here are some of the key expectations from the Budget:
Focus on healthcare sector- As the COVID-19 period has underscored the need for better healthcare facilities in the country, the Centre might spend more on the healthcare sector. Reportedly, there can be an extension of tax benefits under Section 35AD. Moreover, an increase in deduction under Section 80D of the mediclaim premium is likely.
Relief on the Income Tax front- The budget is expected to ensure that people have more dispensable income owing to the fact that several people lost their jobs or suffered a pay cut due to the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown. It is speculated that the basic tax exemption limit for an individual might be raised from Rs.2.5 lakh to Rs.5 lakh for people below 60 years of age. The Union government may also introduce a COVID-19 cess on high-income earners.
Boost for infrastructure and employment- One of the priority areas of the government will be employment generation in the country. Therefore, a special focus is likely on sectors such as infrastructure, textiles, housing, MSME etc. which might help boost employment. Reports suggest that the Centre can liberalise FDI rules in construction apart from allocating a credit-linked subsidy for the home buyers. Additionally, the credit guarantee scheme for the MSMEs might be extended.
Less number of public sector banks- After the merger of 10 public sector banks into 4 big banks in 2019, there are only 12 public sector banks in the country at present. There is a likelihood of the number of public sector banks being reduced further through more mergers.
Improving the farm infrastructure- Amid the ongoing protests by farmers against the three agrarian laws, agriculture is expected to get more focus in the upcoming Budget. There has been a demand for strengthening the existing farmer producer organizations and the addition of more FPOs to ensure improved access to the markets, especially for small farmers. Furthermore, there might be an increased allocation of funds to fast-track projects like rural roads and irrigation and for development of warehousing facilities.
Revisiting the divestment target- For the fiscal year 2020-21, the Centre had set a divestment target of Rs. 2.1 lakh crore. As the privatization of government-owned entities such as Air India, BPCL etc. remains pending, Sitharaman might announce an increase in the divestment target in this year's Budget.
Change in fiscal deficit- The fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the total revenue and total expenditure for 2020-21, was pegged at 3.5%. The Union Finance Minister had defended not raising the fiscal deficit to a higher level such as 4.5% citing that excess borrowing would have an impact on the Budget as well as the consolidated fund. According to reports, the Centre might follow a relaxed fiscal roadmap to bring down the budget deficit to 4% of GDP by 2025-26. This shall require amendments to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act.
On Tuesday, the international monetary Fund (IMF) projected a 11.5% growth for India in 2021 - making it the only major economy of the world to register double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic. China is next with 8.1 per cent growth in 2021 followed by Spain (5.9 per cent) and France (5.5 per cent). IMF has also projected that India’s economy is projected to grow by 6.8 per cent in 2022 and that of China by 5.6 per cent, with India regaining its ag of the fastest developing economies of the world.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that she is impressed by the appetite for structural reforms that India is retaining. The United Nations, on the other hand, projected India's economy to grow at 7.3 per cent in 2021, even as it is estimated to contract by 9.6 per cent in 2020. “What we see is that transition, combined with policy support, seems to have worked well. Why? Because if you look at mobility indicators, we are almost where we were before COVID in India, meaning that economic activities have been revitalized quite significantly,” said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva adding, "“Emerging markets on average have provided six per cent of GDP. In India this is slightly above that. Good for India is that there is still space to do more".
The Survey recommends the following steps to help Healthcare sector:
Tabled in the Parliament on Friday, the Economic Survey 2020-21 strongly endorsed the three farm laws amid the ongoing protest by farm unions at the Delhi borders. In the chapter 'Agriculture & Food Management', Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian stressed that the agrarian reforms are catered for the benefit of the small and marginal farmers which constitutes around 85% of farmers. Maintaining that they are the biggest sufferers of the "regressive" APMC regulated market regime, he opined that the new era of "market freedom" can tremendously help in the improvement of farmer welfare. Moreover, the Survey listed several occasions in the past where the Centre was suggested to enact these reforms.
Subramanian appreciated the fact that agriculture and allied sectors showed resilience amid the coronavirus-induced crisis by clocking a growth rate of 3.4% at constant prices during 2020-21. The foodgrain production in 2019-20 was higher than the production of foodgrains in the previous fiscal year by 11.44 million tonnes. Additionally, India's agricultural and allied exports amounted to nearly Rs.2,52,000 crore as of 2019-20 with the major export destinations being the USA, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Nepal and Bangladesh. The Economic Survey also noted that the Centre increased the Minimum Support System for all mandated Kharif and Rabi crops for the 2020-21 season whereby the MSP was fixed at 1.5 times of the cost of production. It also threw light on the Centre's announcement for agriculture under the aegis of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
Learning from the Spanish Flu, Centre learnt intense lockdown provided a win-win strategy to save lives, and preserve livelihoods via economic recovery in the medium to long-term. India which imposed most stringent lockdown at the very onset of the pandemic - with measures like shutdowns, closure of schools and non-essential business, travel restrictions enabled flattening of the pandemic curve and, thereby, provided the necessary time to ramp up the health and testing infrastructure. As per the Survey, India restricted the COVID-19 spread by 37 lakh cases and saved more than 1 lakh lives, while the actual cases in US are more than the estimated cases by 62.5 lakh cases.
The Survey further revealed Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar have restricted the case spread the best; Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have saved the most lives; Maharashtra has underperformed the most in restricting the spread of cases and in saving lives. Fundamental strategies used were - (a) mitigation: slowing the epidemic spread by reducing R0 (b) suppression: reverse epidemic growth by reducing R0 below 1.
While the lockdown resulted in a 23.9 per cent contraction in GDP in Q1, the recovery has been a V-shaped one as seen in the 7.5 per cent decline in Q2 and the recovery across all key economic indicators, experienced a V-shaped recovery since then aided by a stable currency, comfortable current account, burgeoning forex reserves, and encouraging signs in the manufacturing sector output. The survey states the '5 T' strategy - Test, Track, Trace, Treat, Technology, helped India reached the peak in mid-September, after which rising mobility has been accompanied with lower daily new cases. The pandemic lockdowns led to local, regional, and global supply disruptions rendering a 'supply shock' leading to 'demand shock', affecting household income.
Not 'wasting a crisis', India initiated a slew of multi-sectoral supply-side structural reforms - Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) for ensuring food security through public distribution system, direct benefit transfers to widows, pensioners and women, additional funds for MGNREGS, and debt moratoria and liquidity support for businesses. Atmanirbhar 2.0 and 3.0 helped to pump investment and consumption demand when lockdown eased. Major structural reforms launched by the Government – in agriculture markets, labour laws and definition of MSMEs – provide unparalleled opportunity to grow and prosper now and thereby contribute to job creation in the primary and secondary sectors.
Giving a preview to the Budget 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy, ahead of the government's Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021. The Economic Survey 2020-21, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth. The Indian economy can contract by 7.7% in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11% in the next financial year, according to the Economic Survey.
The CEA explained how the 'humane approach' to the pandemic 'saved lives and livelihood' as India battled COVID-19, stating that India's stringent lockdown helped save 37 lakh cases and 1 lakh lives. While the lockdown resulted in a 23.9 per cent contraction in GDP in Q1, the recovery has been a V-shaped one as seen in the 7.5 per cent decline in Q2 and the recovery across all key economic indicators, experienced a V-shaped recovery since then aided by a stable currency, comfortable current account, burgeoning forex reserves, and encouraging signs in the manufacturing sector output. The IMF has predicted a 11.5% growth rate for India in FY-22, followed by a fall to 6.5% in FY-23.
With the economy ground to a halt by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown enforced by the Centre to 'break the transmission', PM Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package - including the previous monetary package and the liquidity measures announced by RBI till date (amounting to 10.26 lakh crore) to kickstart Indian economy's growth as India emerged from total lockdown. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of reforms in five parts to strengthen MSMEs, migrants, street vendors, urban poor, agriculture, animal husbandry, sectors like - Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space, atomic energy. While the industry hailed the government's economic package, the Opposition slammed it calling a 'farce'.