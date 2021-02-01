MoS Anurag Thakur Asserts 'Union Budget 2021 Will Be As Per People's Expectations'

Ahead of presentation of Union Budget 2021, MoS Anurag Thakur offered prayers at his residence and asserted that the Union Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations. He said that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will functions on mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Highlighting the benefits of Aatmanirbhar package, he said that those package gave new direction to India and protected it during the pandemic. He also said that the Aatmanirbhar package, helped in bringing economy back on track swiftly.

Later, Anurag Thakur and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the President of India and then entered the Parliament ahead of presentation of Budget at 11 AM. The budget 2021 assumes greater significance as it comes amid the COVID pandemic which has caused economic disruption.

Finance Minister had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry. The App facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), and Finance Bill as prescribed by the Constitution.

READ | Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates

Nirmala replaces 'Bahi Khata'

With the Union Budget 2021 set to be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet. The Finance Minister was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it.

It is to be recalled that in 2019, Sitharaman ditched the long-standing tradition of carrying budget documents in a leather briefcase and went swadeshi with a 'bahi-khata'. She had said that the Modi government is not a "suitcase-carrying government", in an apparent jibe at the past dispensations. This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time.

READ | 'Union Budget 2021 Most Crucial': Congress' Message For FM Citing India's Declining GDP

The word 'Budget' originated from the french word Bougette, which means leather briefcase. The tradition of carrying the Budget briefcase was a copy of the 'Gladstone box' that is used in the British budget. In 1860, the then British budget chief William E Gladstone used a red suitcase with Queen's monogram embossed in gold to carry his documents, which came to be known as 'Gladstone Box'. In 1947, India's first Finance Minister RK Shanmukham Chetty carried a leather portfolio to present the first Budget. Before Sitharaman, a long-standing tradition in connection with the budget presentation was broken during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government with the then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha presenting the budget at 11 am rather than at the traditional time of 5 pm. Since then all governments have been presenting the budget at 11 am.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Union Budget 2021: History & trivia about Indian Union Budget ahead of presentation today

READ | Chidambaram slams Economic Survey 2021; says 'Centre's best decision to not print it'