Om Birla Appeals To Parties For Cooperation For Smooth Functioning During Budget Session

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi Member of Parliament (MP) Om Birla has requested all leaders to carry out proceedings without any disruption during the budget session of the Parliament. He was addressing the media on Thursday evening.

Smooth functioning of the session

Om Birla said, "I've requested all floor leaders to see that the proceedings be carried out without any obstruction. I hope the proceedings will take place as per the expectations of people. Everyone has assured me that the House will function smoothly."

The Budget session of the Parliament begins on Friday with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to announce the first full Budget of the Narendra Modi led government for the second term.

An all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was held on Thursday in Parliament ahead of the Budget Session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the meeting along with other Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal, V Muraleedharan, and others.

Referring to the recommendations by all the parties, PM Modi informed that the government will discuss the economic issues. Issuing a statement over discussions on the economy, PM said, "Most of the members have asked for a discussion on the economic situation concerning the country. I welcome this and we need to discuss the economic issues as suggested by you all."

The Union Budget 2020 session will start off in parliament on January 31, 2020. The session will begin at 11 AM IST with a speech by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. The President will be addressing a joint session composed of both the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha.

The budget session will be held in two phases. The first will be in the upcoming Parliament session, which will go from January 31, 2020, to February 11, 2020. The second phase will go on from March 2, 2020, to April 3, 2020. According to reports, there will be a 19-day recess so that the standing committees may prepare their reports and reconsider grants.

(Image credits: PTI)

