'7.5% & 3.5%' To '3.5% & 7.5%': Rahul Gandhi Writes Off Budget 2020, Says Govt Has No Idea

Union Budget

Ahead of the Union Budget 2020, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the Union Budget 2020, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Taking to Twitter, the former party chief compared the current GDP and Inflation rate to an earlier period of the Modi government. Gandhi also mentioned that PM Modi's 'dream team' of economic advisors have turned the face of the Indian economy and are currently clueless.

Union Budget 2020

The Government of India is set to present the Union Budget 2020 in the upcoming Parliamentary session. With the budget right around the corner, all eyes are now on the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. There are a lot of expectations from Sitharaman due to the overall GDP growth of India being at an 11-year low at 5%. Many experts believe that there will be a few tax reforms as well as GST rate cuts. plans to implement affordable housing plans may also be a part of the Union Budget 2020. 

The final Union Budget 2020 will be presented in the Parliament on February 1, 2020. The budget will be shared by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 AM. The economic survey of the country will be released on January 31, 2020. 

The budget session will be held in two phases. The first will be in the upcoming Parliament session, which will go on from January 31, 2020, to February 11, 2020. The second phase will go on from March 2, 2020, to April 3, 2020. According to reports, there will be a 19-day recess so that the standing committees may prepare their reports and reconsider grants. 

