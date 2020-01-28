Union Budget 2020: Date And Time For The Upcoming Budget Session

The Government of India is set to present the Union Budget 2020 in the upcoming Parliamentary meeting. With the budget right around the corner, all eyes are now on the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. There are a lot of expectations from Sitharaman due to the overall GDP growth of India being at an 11-year low at 5%. Here are the date and time for the Union Budget 2020.

Date and time for the Indian Union Budget 2020

The Union Budget 2020 session will start off in parliament on January 31, 2020. The session will begin at 11 AM IST with a speech by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. The President will be addressing a joint session composed of both the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha.

After the initial session ends, the final Union Budget 2020 will be presented in the Parliament on February 1, 2020. The budget will be shared by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 AM. The economic survey of the country will be released on January 31, 2020.

The Union Budget 2020 will be held in two phases. The first will be in the upcoming parliament session, which will go on from January 31, 2020, to February 11, 2020. The second phase will go on from March 2, 2020, to April 3, 2020. According to reports, there will be a 19-day recess so that the standing committees may prepare their reports and reconsider grants.

There are several expectations from the Modi Government for the Union Budget 2020. Many experts believe that there will be a few tax reforms as well as GST rate cuts. plans to implement affordable housing plans may also be a part of the Union Budget 2020.

