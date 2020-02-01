Siddaramaiah accuses BJP Govt Of "turning People's Dream Of Heaven Into Hell"

Ahead of the Union Budget session of 2020, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday targeted the Centre over current economic issues and claimed that the BJP government has turned "people's dream of heaven into hell."

"BJP has shattered the dreams of a billion people. Their dream of heaven has now turned into hell. Youth are unemployed, prices of commodities have skyrocketed, GDP growth is going down, exports have fallen and overall development is suffering," said Siddaramaiah in a press conference in Karnataka.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi-led BJP government, the Congress leader stated that if the government had fulfilled all its promises over the last six years, then India would have become a "utopian society".

"The last Budget (2019) was about Rs 27 lakh crore. We will get a clear picture of the actual release and spending tomorrow. The BJP and PM Narendra Modi have been ruling the country for the last six years. If they had fulfilled all their promises, we would have seen a utopian society," Siddaramaiah said.

Union Budget 2020 update

India gears up for the Modi government's second Union Budget which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament at 11 AM on Saturday- 1 February 2020. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.

In preparation to the budget, the Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday presented the Economic Survey 2020 - charting a path to turn around the current downward trend of GDP growth towards a $5 trillion economy. In a major step, the Survey pegs India's GDP growth at 6-6.5% rather than the 4.8% projection by the IMF for 2020-21.

