Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Writes Off Budget 2020 Before It Begins; 'Cosmetic Surgery'

Ahead of the Union Budget 2020-21 being presented in the Lok Sabha, Congress party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the Narendra Modi led Central government and stated that the Centre has no plan for boosting the economy.

While interacting with a news agency the Congress MP said, "Our economy is in shambles. They will do some cosmetic surgery for now. They do not have any magic wand to turn around the shambled economy. Let us see what they do to increase demand and consumption."

Adding further to his statement Adhir Ranjan raised questions on the government schemes and stated that the Indian economy is at its worst. "What is the difference between 'Make in India' and 'Assemble in India'? They all are misleading the youth of the nation by showing them dreams. The economy is at its worst and pockets are empty."

Gehlot hopes for a 'healing touch'

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot had expressed his view on what aspects should be the focus in the budget. Taking to Twitter, the Rajasthan CM said that the entire nation is looking to the Central Government for some concrete steps to revive the economy.

As Govt presents #Budget2020 today, entire nation is looking at them that there wud b some concrete measures to revive economy,to deal wd job crisis, to provide relief to farmers n for revival of small scale industries & measures to generate employment for unskilled labour force. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 1, 2020

Union Budget 2020

This year's Budget assumes tremendous significance as the Indian economy is facing multiple challenges such as a rise in inflation, unemployment, farmer distress, and a dip in GDP growth. The government has taken inputs from multiple stakeholders. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also announced a series of reform measures in the last few months to give a boost to the economy.

In the Economic Survey 2019-20 tabled on the floor of the Parliament on Friday, the GDP growth for the next fiscal year has been pegged at 6-6.5 per cent. This is much more than the IMF estimate. The Union Finance Minister will present the Union Budget at 11 am on Saturday.

