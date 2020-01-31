Union Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Gears Up For Modi Govt's 2nd Budget

India gears up for the Modi government's second Union Budget which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament at 11 AM on Saturday- 1 February 2020. In preparation to the budget, the Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday presented the Economic Survey 2020 - charting a path to turn around the current downward trend of GDP growth towards a $5 trillion economy. In a major step, the Survey pegs India's GDP growth at 6-6.5% rather than the 4.8% projection by the IMF for 2020-21.

Previous interim Budget

In Sitharaman's maiden budget presented on June 5, the newly re-elected Modi government set the ambitious course to achieve a $5 trillion economy by 2024, considering the past 5 years' accelerated growth. Sitharaman, who is the first woman to present the Union Budget since former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, announced no changes in personal income tax rates but levied an additional surcharge on the super-rich. Moreover, the budget also announced a reduction in corporate tax and subsidies to the housing sector, startups and electric vehicles apart from boosting cashless economy.

Current Union Budget's challenges

Since then the Indian economy's growth has slumped to 4.5%, staring at a 45-year high on unemployment. While the key challenge the Finance Minister faces is kickstarting market demand, she also battles India's job crisis, diminishing FDI, growing inflation. In an attempt at course correction, the Modi government had announced the merger of 9 PSU banks into 4, major corporate tax cuts, policy changes in the automobile sector, reduction in tax regulations to boost foreign income, attract investors and increase the consumer demand during the past year.

FM's schedule

On February 1, FM Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to arrive at the Finance Ministry at 9:15 AM to conclude final formalities before heading to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After taking President Ram Nath Kovind's approval on the Budget papers, Sitharaman will head to the Parliament - where she will hold a cabinet meeting. Whether she will arrive at the House with her 'bahikatha' instead of a budget briefcase, Sitharaman will present the Modi government's second Union budget this year at 11 AM.

