1 Cop Dead, Another Hurt as Motorcycle Falls Into Ditch During Anti-naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh
A 39-year-old policeman was killed and another injured when their motorcycle fell into a ditch during an anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur district.
Motorcycle Falls Into Ditch During Anti-naxal Operation | Image: PTI/representative
