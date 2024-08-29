sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:57 IST, August 29th 2024

1 Cop Dead, Another Hurt as Motorcycle Falls Into Ditch During Anti-naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh

A 39-year-old policeman was killed and another injured when their motorcycle fell into a ditch during an anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Motorcycle Falls Into Ditch During Anti-naxal Operation | Image: PTI/representative
14:57 IST, August 29th 2024