  • 1 Dead, 1 Injured As Deadly LPG Cylinder Explosion Blows Away House In Delhi

Published 20:32 IST, November 9th 2024

1 Dead, 1 Injured As Deadly LPG Cylinder Explosion Blows Away House In Delhi

A deadly cylinder blast rocked Delhi's Krishan Vihar area leading to the collapse of part of a residential building, leaving one dead and another injured.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Deadly LPG cylinder blast in Delhi kills one
Deadly LPG cylinder blast in Delhi kills one | Image: Republic
