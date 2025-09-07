1 Dead, 5 Injured After Electric Wire Touches Ganpati Idol During Visarjan in Mumbai

Mumbai: One person died and five others were injured during the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday after an electric wire came into contact with a Ganpati idol, officials said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), “During the immersion procession, an electric wire hanging from the Ganpati idol touched the idol, due to which six devotees were admitted to a private hospital.” The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Binu Sukumaran Kumaran. The other five injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. "A person, Binu Sukumaran Kumaran (36), was declared brought dead. Five people are admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment," the BMC said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, devotees turned up in huge numbers for the Ganpati visarjan ceremony at Girgaon Chowpatty beach in Mumbai. Thousands of devotees gathered to watch the immersion, while paying a final goodbye to Lord Ganpati with prayers to come back again next year.