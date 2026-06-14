1 Killed, 3 Injured in Uttarakhand Village Violence Over Water Dispute; Case Filed Against 3 Accused, 25 Unidentified Persons

Dehradun: Police have registered a case against three accused and 25 unidentified individuals after one person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries following a violent clash between two communities over a water dispute in the Bairagiwala area under Sahaspur police station limits in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district.

The incident, which took place late on Friday evening, reportedly escalated after a disagreement between two groups, leading to stone-pelting, arson and retaliatory violence in the area. Following the registration of the case, authorities on Sunday initiated action against the accused, with the residence of one of the accused being demolished in the presence of police and district administration officials.

According to officials, tension gripped the village after the clash, with an angry mob allegedly targeting houses of the accused, resorting to stone-pelting and later setting one house on fire. Heavy police deployment has been maintained in the area to prevent further escalation.

Dehradun Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Gairola earlier said the violence began after a dispute over irrigation water turned into a fatal confrontation. "Members of one community allegedly attacked members of the other community using sharp-edged weapons and hammers, leaving four people critically injured. One of the victims later succumbed to their injuries," he said.

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He added that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. "Police personnel remain deployed in the area, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the attackers," he said. Police officials also confirmed that separate teams have been formed to trace all accused persons, including those unidentified, and arrests are expected soon.

Meanwhile, the situation in Bairagiwala village remains tense but under control, with security forces maintaining a strict vigil to prevent any further outbreak of violence. Family members of the deceased have also alleged that an earlier monetary dispute may have triggered the incident.

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