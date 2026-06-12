Updated 12 June 2026 at 22:49 IST 1 Killed, 9 Injured In Midland Texas Shooting; Suspect Found Dead After Hours-Long Standoff Two people, including the suspect, were killed in a West Texas shooting that killed 1 and injured 9 in Midland, leading to an hours-long standoff that began with gunfire in one part of the city and ended near a veterinary hospital.