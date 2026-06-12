1 Killed, 9 Injured In Midland Texas Shooting; Suspect Found Dead After Hours-Long Standoff
Two people, including the suspect, were killed in a West Texas shooting that killed 1 and injured 9 in Midland, leading to an hours-long standoff that began with gunfire in one part of the city and ended near a veterinary hospital.
- India News
- 1 min read
Texas: Two people, including the suspect, were killed in a West Texas shooting that killed 1 and injured 9 in Midland, leading to an hours-long standoff that began with gunfire in one part of the city and ended near a veterinary hospital.
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(This is a developing story)
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