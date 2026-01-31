Updated 31 January 2026 at 22:26 IST
1 Killed As Oxygen Cylinder Explodes At Jaipur Factory
- India News
- 1 min read
Jaipur: One person was killed and several others were injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded at a factory in Jaipur's Vishwakarma Industrial Area on Saturday. The explosion was so powerful that it caused a wall of the factory to collapse.
The injured people were immediately rushed to a hospital.
Developing…
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 31 January 2026 at 22:18 IST