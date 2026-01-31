Republic World
Updated 31 January 2026 at 22:26 IST

1 Killed As Oxygen Cylinder Explodes At Jaipur Factory

One person was killed and several others were injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded at a factory in Jaipur's Vishwakarma Industrial Area on Saturday. The explosion was so powerful that it caused a wall of the factory to collapse.

Nidhi Sinha
The injured people were immediately rushed to a hospital.

Developing…

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 31 January 2026 at 22:18 IST