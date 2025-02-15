10 Devotees Returning from Mahakumbh Dead After Car Collides with Bus on Prayagraj Highway

10 Devotees Returning from Mahakumbh Dead After Car Collides with Bus in Prayagraj Highway | Image: freepik

Prayagraj: At least 10 people were killed after a car collided with a bus on Friday night. The incident reportedly occurred at 2 AM on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway in the Meja area. 19 pilgrims were injured in the accident.

According to the police, the pilgrims, hailing from Korba district in Chhattisgarh , were returning from Maha Kumbh when the accident happened. The police reached the spot as soon as they were informed. The injured were immediately sent to a local hospital for treatment, and the seriously injured have been referred to the district hospital.

The police rushed to the scene, retrieved the bodies trapped in the Bolero, and sent them for post-mortem.

DCP Yamunanagar, Vivek Chandra Yadav stated 10 persons died as car carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh to Maha Kumbh collided with a bus. This accident took place on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway under PS Meja around midnight on Friday night. The bodies have been taken to Swaroop Rani Medical Hospital for post-mortem.

The incident allegedly occurred when the speeding Bolero collided with the bus. Images show the front part of the Bolero completely smashed.

Reports suggest the devotees were heading back to Madhya Pradesh after attending the Maha Kumbh.