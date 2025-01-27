10 going for wedding function injured as bus overturns in Thane | Image: Representational

Thane: Ten persons were injured when a private mini bus they were travelling in overturned on Mumbai-Nashik route in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at the Kasara Ghat at around 9 am on Sunday when nearly 20 persons were heading in the bus from Cuffe Parade in neighbouring Mumbai to Sinnar in Nashik for a marriage function, they said.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels at Chintamanwadi turning. As a result, the vehicle overturned, Kasara police station's inspector Suresh Gavit said.

Ten persons suffered injuries and they were admitted to private hospitals in Shahapur and other neighboring towns. Four of them, who were in serious condition, were shifted to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment, he said.