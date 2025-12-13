10 Jaipur Police Personnel Hopitalised After Consuming Sweets; Food Safety Department Raid Shops

Jaipur: More than 10 police personnel were hospitalised after reportedly falling ill due to the consumption of sweets from a local sweet shop in Jaipur, triggering swift action from the state's Food Safety Department. The incident has raised serious concerns over food safety standards and hygiene practices, prompting authorities to conduct immediate inspections and initiate strict action against the establishment on Friday.

According to officials, the police personnel had consumed sweets sourced from Special Shankar Misthan Bhandar, located in Jaipur, after which several of them began complaining of health-related issues. The affected personnel reportedly experienced symptoms consistent with food poisoning.

Following the onset of symptoms, they were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. It was further stated that all hospitalised police personnel were in stable condition and receiving treatment. Doctors are closely monitoring their health, and no critical cases have been reported so far.

However, the exact cause of the illness is yet to be ascertained and will be confirmed only after laboratory testing of the food samples collected from the shop. Taking prompt action, the Rajasthan Food Safety Department conducted a raid at Special Shankar Misthan Bhandar soon after receiving information about the incident.

Food Safety Officer Naresh Kumar stated that the department acted after a formal complaint was lodged. "Upon receiving a complaint, the Food Department team conducted raids on Special Shankar Mishthan Bhandar and collected samples for testing. Their license has been temporarily suspended, and the shop is sealed, and the process to cancel the shop's food licence has been initiated," Kumar told ANI.

Officials confirmed that multiple samples of sweets and other food items were seized from the premises and sent for detailed analysis to check for contamination, adulteration, or the use of unsafe ingredients. The test reports are expected in the coming days, based on which further legal and administrative action will be taken in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

