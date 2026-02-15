10 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip on Mahashivaratri at Sangam Ghats in Prayagraj

New Delhi: The devotees turned up in large numbers at the Sangam ghats on Sunday to take part in the holy Mahashivaratri snan of the Magh Mela. The administration has implemented strict security measures, with Uttar Pradesh ATS mobile patrol squads actively monitoring the Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026 as pilgrims continue to arrive for the sacred dip.

Magh Mela officer Rishi Raj said that Mahashivaratri marks the last 'snan parv' of the Magh Mela, drawing a massive influx of devotees. He informed that around 10 lakh people have already taken the holy dip so far.

"Today is the last 'snan parv' of the Magh Mela, and devotees are coming in large numbers to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2026. 10 lakh devotees have already taken a holy dip so far. The administration has made proper arrangements," Rishi Raj told ANI.

The devotees gathered in massive numbers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri on Sunday. The temple premises witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with worshippers lining up since early morning to seek blessings.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra stated that by this morning, around 1.6 lakh devotees had already taken darshan. He added that the temple administration expects a total footfall of eight to ten lakh devotees this year.

Advertisement

Welcoming devotees with showers of flower petals, temple authorities ensured elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations. Mishra informed reporters that facilities such as drinking water, glasses, ORS solutions, fruits, and medical assistance desks are available. Lost and found centres have also been set up to assist visitors.

"The devotees were welcomed with flower showers. A large number of devotees participated in Mangala Aarti. To date, 1,60,000 people have taken darshan. This year also we are expecting around eight to ten lakh people. The standard arrangements include drinking water for everyone, glasses, ORS solution, fruits, and medical help desks. Lost and found centres have been established. All kinds of arrangements are in place," Vishwa Bhushan Mishra told reporters here.

Advertisement

Similarly, devotees flocked together at temples across the country. Aarti ceremonies were performed at the Mini Somnath Temple in Ahmedabad, the Aap Shambhu Mahadev Temple in Reasi, and the Nageshwarnath Temple in Ayodhya, where devotees offered prayers with deep reverence.

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.