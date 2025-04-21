10 TMC Leaders Including Derek O Brien Summoned For Protesting Against ECI In 2024

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued summons to 10 TMC leaders taking congnizance of a chargsheet and complaint filed by Delhi Police after they protested outside Election Commission of India on April 8, 2024.

The court issued summons to TMC MPs Derek O Brien, Mohd. Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhle, Sagarika Ghosh and leaders Vivek Gupta, Arpita Ghosh, Dr. Santanu Sen, Abir Ranjan Bishwas, Sudip Raha in case related to a protest outside Election Commission of India on April 8, 2024.

The Court issued summons after taking cognizance of charge sheet and a complaint filed by Delhi police. The court has listed the matter for hearing on April 30.

Passing the order to issue summons to Trinamool Congress leaders, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal said that she had pursued the charge sheet as well as the complaint under section 195 CrPC adding she's taking cognisance of the offences punishable under section 188/145/34 IPC and set the next date of hearing on April 30.

TMC MPs and leaders have been accused of allegedly protesting against the Election Commission of India ahead the 2024 General Assembly elections.

According to the prosecution, on April 8, 2024, several TMC leaders gathered outside the main gate of Election Commission of India to mark their protest against the central poll body.

TMC leaders allegedly held placards, banners without permission even when the authorities imposed Section 144 of the Crpc. They continued to display the protest even a warning was issued to them following which an FIR was registered.

Why TMC leaders were protesting against Central Govt institutions