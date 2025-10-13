10-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted By Juvenile Home Supervisor In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that came to light in Hyderabad, a 27-year-old juvenile home supervisor allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy at the Saidabad Juvenile home, said Saidabad police.

According to Saidabad police, the victim boy had gone home for Dussehra holidays, but refused to return, and he told his mother about the matter. She then filed a complaint, and the police registered a case and began investigating.

"A 10-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a juvenile home supervisor, aged 27, over several days. The victim boy went home for Dussehra holidays and feared returning to the juvenile home afterwards. The victim then told his mother about the matter, and she filed a complaint with us. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The accused is in our custody," said the police.

Earlier, a 20-year-old second-year degree student was found dead by hanging at her residence in the Lalaguda area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Telangana, police said.

According to officials, the deceased, identified as Mounika, allegedly took the extreme step on October 9 after facing harassment from her volleyball coach. Her family members accused the coach, identified as Ambaji, of harassing her over love affairs, which they suspect might have led to her death.

"A second-year degree student committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence under the Lalaguda Police Station limits. Her family members alleged that her volleyball coach, Ambaji, harassed her over love affairs. However, no evidence or suicide note has been found yet. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Her batchmates informed her parents about the harassment by the coach. The deceased, Mounika, was 20 years old," said the Inspector of Lalaguda Police Station.