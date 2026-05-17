10-Year-Old Drowns At North Delhi Swimming Pool, Family Alleges Safety Lapses

New Delhi: A 10-year-old boy drowned at a private swimming pool in the Jagatpur area located in North Delhi's Wazirabad on Sunday morning. The child, identified as Sanskar, was pronounced dead after being rushed through two hospitals following the incident on Pusta Road. According to reports, the family has accused the facility’s management of serious safety lapses, leading to the child's drowning.

Reports suggested that Sanskar had gone to the pool with his brother and several friends when he was spotted submerged underwater only minutes after entering. The incident triggered panic among staff and other children present. He was immediately pulled out of the pool and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The deceased child's family alleged that they were initially told only that the boy had lost consciousness. As his condition worsened, Sanskar was transferred to Burari Hospital and later referred to a trauma centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The relatives alleged that no safety provisions were in place for children at the pool. They claimed that despite charging substantial fees for entry, the management had neither trained lifeguards on duty nor provided life jackets. “Had adequate safety measures been in place in time, Sanskar’s life might perhaps have been saved,” a family member said.

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The family has demanded that CCTV footage from the premises be examined and has called for strict action against those responsible. Sanskar, the eldest son of the family and a Class 6 student, is remembered as a bright child.

The residents of the area have also raised concerns over the pool’s safety protocols following the tragedy. Upon receiving information, the police officers from Wazirabad Police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning has been initiated.

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