10-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur District, Shocking Act Caught On CCTV

Tiruvallur: In a deeply concerning incident that has quite shocked not only just the state but everyone, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district on Wednesday. The crime took place when the girl was walking alone while returning back home from school and being stalked by an unidentified man around 4 pm.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV footage, which is now being examined. The local authorities have registered the case and a search for the man is still going on.

Reportedly, the child was taken and admitted to the Stanley Hospital in Chennai. The medical officials have confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted, and now an official report from the hospital is still awaited, and the police are reviewing additional CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.

Reportedly, as of now, a suspect has been found to be 20 years old, who approached and forcibly took her away while all this was captured from the area where the incident happened.

The police officials have registered a case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO).

According to the reports, the police are investigating the footage from nearby streets and also gathering local eyewitnesses, if any.

Also, BJP leader Annamalai has urged the police to get the suspect soon, saying, "The suspect roaming around is a threat to the society".

This comes in the wake of a surge in sexual offences cases against women in Tamil Nadu, with the key opposition party, AIADMK, raising concerns over the state of women’s safety.

The incident has sparked outrage not only in the districts and areas but overall, with citizens and child rights activists demanding justice for the little girl.

The local residents have also asked for increased police patrolling and even stricter safety measures around the school zone areas.

The authorities have made sure that the child and her family shall receive full support, including counselling and legal assistance.

The identity of the child has been kept confidential in accordance with child protection laws.

The Tamil Nadu police and the ruling DMK have denied the allegations, asserting that strict and prompt action has been taken in each case, with trials being fast-tracked.

They highlight the life sentences handed down to the accused in both the Anna University sexual assault case and the assault of a pregnant woman on a moving train as evidence of their swift response.