10 Years of Mudra Yojana: Woman Breaks Down in Front of PM Modi After Becoming a Businesswoman

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with several beneficiaries, hearing their inspiring success stories.

As he welcomed the guests at his residence, PM Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, "I thank you all for coming to my residence. It is said in our scriptures that when guests come to a house, the house becomes pure, so I welcome you all.”

He further emphasized the purpose of the scheme, noting, "The Mudra scheme is not for Modi's praises. This scheme is to give courage to the youth of my country to stand on their own feet."

Among the beneficiaries present was Poonam Kumari, who shared her remarkable journey with the Prime Minister. Hailing from a poor family that struggled to meet basic needs, Poonam recounted how, after discussing with her husband, they decided to take a loan under the Mudra Yojana. She received an Rs 8 lakh loan, which enabled her to start her own business.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Poonam expressed that this was her first time in Delhi, and she had even flown on a plane for the very first time. She credited the Mudra Yojana for making it all possible and praised the scheme for transforming her life.

10 Years of Mudra Yojana

To mark 10 years of Mudra Yojana, PM Modi shared a post on the social media platform X, saying, "To mark 10 Years Of MUDRA, I had invited Mudra beneficiaries from all over India to my residence...Do watch the interaction in a short while from now, at 9 AM."