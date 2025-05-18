100 Km Deep, 100 Terrorists Down: Amit Shah Hails Operation Sindoor, Praises India's Military Might

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a major success, asserting that it marked the first time after independence that the Indian military had hit 100 km inside Pakistan and destroyed terrorist camps. Amit Shah made these remarks while addressing an event in Gujarat's Pethapur where he inaugurated a newly constructed primary health centre and laid the foundation for various other projects. The event was attended by Chief Minister Bhupindra Patel, and it showcased the government's commitment to development and security.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 innocent people. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Talking about the Indian forces mighty display of their strength, Union Minister Shah praised the Indian security forces' response, saying that it was massive and had struck a major blow to terrorism. He also asserted that the operation was a testament to the government's resolve to tackle terrorism head-on and ensure the safety and security of the nation.

Amit Shah Hailed PM Modi's Leadership

"The response was such that it destroyed camps 100 km inside Pakistan. Our military gave a befitting reply to terrorists by attacking 100 km inside Pakistan. Those who planned many international terrorist activities who were hidden in Sialkot and other terrorist camps; 'un sab ko hamare bomb ke dhamakon ke gunj ne ek spasht sandesh bheja hai' - if any terrorist activity happens with the people of India, the response will be twice in strength," Shah said. The Union Home Minister's words carried a strong message to terrorists and their handlers, both within and outside the country.

The Union Home Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, stating that since assuming power, PM Modi had given a befitting reply to terrorist attacks, leaving the world amazed and Pakistan scared. "Since assuming power, PM Modi has given such a befitting reply to the terrorist attacks that the world is amazed and Pakistan is scared," he said. The Prime Minister's leadership has been instrumental in shaping India's response to terrorism, and Operation Sindoor is a testament to his vision and resolve, he further added.

Union Minister Amit Shah also threw spotlight on India's air defence capabilities, stating that when Pakistan dared to attack the entire Western border, India's Air Defence System had become so perfect under the leadership of PM Modi that none of the missiles or drones reached India's land. "When Pakistan dared to attack the entire Western border, but under the leadership of PM Modi, our Air Defence System has become so perfect that none of the missiles or drones reached India's land," he said, adding that the Indian forces' achievement was significant, given the complexities of modern warfare and the increasing use of drones and missiles in conflicts.

He also emphasised that despite threats from Pakistan being a nuclear weapon state, India's armed forces had given a fitting reply. "Those who used to threaten us that they have atom bombs, they thought we would be scared. But, our Army, Navy, and Air Force have given them such a befitting reply that the entire world is praising the patience of our military and the determined leadership of PM Modi," Shah said. The Union Home Minister's words were an example of the courage and resilience of India's armed forces, who have consistently demonstrated their ability to respond to threats with precision and determination.

India's Operation Sindoor