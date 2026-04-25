'100 Reasons To Create Conflict, One To Build Bridges, Unite Hearts': Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Bengaluru: Amid deeply polarising times, Spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said at an event that the every one has unique strengths and one need to share those with others. He was addressing a gathering of young leaders from seven BIMSTEC nations that came together at The Art of Living International Center for the BIMSTEC Youth Leadership Exchange Program.

Addressing the gathering, Gurudev said, “You (the youth) can make a difference. You can unite the hearts and minds of people. Each of us has our unique strength, and we need to share those strengths with others. Gone are the days when nations would envy each other. These are the times of cooperation and sharing the best we have with each other.”

He urged participants to remain rooted in their heritage while expanding their outlook. “The uniqueness of our cultures, traditions and languages is what makes everyone beautiful. Honor your roots, go deep into it and broaden your vision, develop a scientific temper,” he said.

Gurudev also reminded delegates of the vast human potential waiting to be awakened. “97% of your potential remains unused. To awaken your inner potential, these trainings are organized by The Art of Living,” he said.

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“You are not just representing your countries here, but you are going to go back and inspire the youth in your country together,” Gurudev told the participants.

The six-day initiative has brought together emerging leaders from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Thailand. The program scheduled from April 25 to 30, aims to deepen regional friendship, strengthen people-to-people ties and nurture youth leadership across the Bay of Bengal community.

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Our Region Is The Youngest

Delivering the keynote address, Shri Shri C.S.R. Ram, Joint Secretary, BIMSTEC & SAARC Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India highlighted the demographic strength of the region,

“Our region is the youngest in the world, leading nationally, regionally and globally. This program is designed to bring young leaders together to share ideas, understand challenges and collaborate for solutions,” he said. “With this vision, we are working with Art of Living so that young leaders come together to find peace within and beyond for the growth and prosperity of the region.”

Problem People vs Solution People

In a special address, Shri P. Vijayan, IPS, award winning Additional Director General of Police, Kerala said, “There are only two sets of people in the world: problem people and solution people. Those who contribute to solutions are leaders,” he said, adding that meditation and Sudarshan Kriya had helped him cultivate balance, reflection and better decision-making.

What Is BIMSTEC Youth Leadership Exchange Program

The BIMSTEC Youth Leadership Exchange Program is designed to build emotional resilience, leadership capacity, and cross-cultural collaboration while fostering entrepreneurial thinking and problem-solving skills. Participants will engage in innovation labs, field exposure, and sectoral interactions, gaining insights from Indian practitioners working across social impact, governance, sustainability, technology, education, and community development.