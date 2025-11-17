10/11 Terror Attack: Delhi Crime Branch Summons Al-Falah University Founder for Questioning

After being heavily embroiled in the 10/11 Red Fort blast, the founder of Al-Falah University, Jawad Faruqui, has now been summoned by the Delhi Crime Branch for a round of questioning. A notice has been sent to Faruqui, in which he has been requested to join the investigation soon.

Situated in Faridabad, the institution has been heavily linked to the Red Fort blast case, with three of the main accused being on the payroll of the university.

Apart from involvement in the terror module, Al-Falah University is also facing charges of forgery and cheating. According to Delhi Police, the NACC accreditation of the university expired in 2018, but despite that, they kept accepting admissions. Not only that, the university also featured a fake 12B UGC Certification on the official website to lure in students into the institution and continued to provide them with degrees despite not having any legal or organizational capacity to do so.

The Al-Falah terror module

Al-Falah University was suddenly thrust into the national spotlight in the aftermath of the October 11 Red Fort blast when investigators uncovered that the terror module was led by a network of doctors and professors employed at the university. The key suspect, Dr. Umar Nabi (the presumed driver of the explosive-laden car), and two other doctors linked to the module, were on the institution's payroll. This connection established the university's campus in Faridabad as the alleged planning and logistical hub for the "white-collar terror module”.

