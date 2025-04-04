10ft Peanut at Gurugram's CyberHub Mall Leaves Visitors Confused, Netizens Link It to Corporate Salaries | WATCH

Gurugram: A strange and amusing sight at Gurugram's CyberHub mall has left visitors puzzled and scratching their heads—a giant 10-foot-tall peanut hanging in the area. The unexpected appearance of the enormous snack has left many wondering about its purpose and origin.

The bizarre sight was first shared by InstantBollywood on Instagram, captioned: "One of our followers has reported that a 10ft giant peanut has popped up at CyberHub, Gurugram and it has left the corporate employees completely puzzled. We wonder what is this all about?!? Tell us in the comments."

As expected, netizens were quick to draw their own conclusions, with many humorously comparing the giant peanut to a corporate employee's salary.

One user joked, “Remember that saying : If you throw peanuts you will get monkeys .. They want to see who all come to visit their food.”

Another comment read, “Salary in peanuts,” while a third user remarked, “This mungfali depicts that the coming increment will help u to only purchase 1 peanut.”

Meanwhile, many said that it's a Badaam (Almond).