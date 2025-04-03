Turkish Actor Among 11 Held for Supporting Shopping Boycott Amid Anti-Erdogan Protests

ISTANBUL: Turkish police on Thursday detained 11 people, including a popular actor, for supporting a shopping boycott linked to the ongoing protests against the imprisonment opposition Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, as per locale media.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office had issued warrants for 16 individuals, accusing them of promoting "hatred and discrimination" through social media. The arrested individuals had reportedly urged people to boycott businesses and halt spending for a day, symbolizing resistance against Imamoglu’s imprisonment.

The shopping boycott, which took place on Wednesday, was seen as an act of defiance against the government. Among those arrested was Uzumoglu, who gained international recognition for his portrayal of Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror in Netflix’s Rise of Empires: Ottoman. His detention has drawn criticism from the artistic community, with the Actors’ Union condemning the government’s actions.

Crackdown Continues as Thousands Detained over Imamoglu Protests

The suspects were taken into custody over social media posts urging people not to spend money on Wednesday and calling on businesses to shut down for a day in protest. The boycott was seen as a show of solidarity amid mass demonstrations demanding the release of Istanbul’s opposition Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.

Imamoglu was arrested on March 19 on corruption charges, which the opposition claims are politically motivated. His arrest has triggered massive anti-government protests across Turkey, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets against what they call the Erdogan government’s "democratic backsliding."

The government, however, insists that the judiciary is independent and that there is no political interference in legal matters.

Opposition Under Pressure

Authorities have also gone after political opponents online. On Tuesday, Istanbul prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into boycott calls made by Imamoglu’s party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP). The opposition had urged people to avoid businesses that allegedly support the government, particularly media firms that did not cover the large-scale protests.

CHP chief Ozgur Ozel slammed the government for blocking social media pages supporting the boycott.

“We know that you have closed hundreds of pages to date,” Ozel wrote on X. “If you become a tool for anti-democratic practices today, if you implement access ban demands, think carefully about what this nation will do to you!”

While in prison, Imamoglu has been officially confirmed as the CHP’s presidential candidate. The next election is scheduled for 2028, but speculation is rife that it could be held earlier.