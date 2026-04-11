11 Dead in Mathura Boat Tragedy: Boat Operator Arrested

Mathura: The death toll from the tragic boat capsize in the Yamuna River has risen to 11 following the recovery of another body on Saturday morning.

The incident, which occurred near the iconic Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan on Friday afternoon, has sparked a massive rescue operation and led to the arrest of the boat’s operator and a local contractor.

The video of their final moments showed them clapping and doing bhajan-kirtan with big smiles on their faces as they enjoyed the boat ride. Some were making videos of the moment. Notably, none of the devotees was seen wearing a life jacket.

The devotees' peace was short-lived since their boat collided with a pontoon bridge, leading to a tragic accident.

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PM Modi Announced Rs. 2 lakh Ex-Gratia Announced for Deceased, ₹50,000 for Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic incident and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

"Deeply pained by the mishap due to the capsizing of a boat in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected," he said.

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured will receive Rs. 50,000.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed deep sorrow over the boat accident in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, which led to the loss of several lives.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said, "The accident that occurred in Vrindavan is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the souls of those devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy. The local administration is swiftly engaged in relief and rescue operations, and prompt medical facilities are being provided to the injured. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.